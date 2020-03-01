Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Early Morning Rt. 7 Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles and searching for a driver who fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Route 7 and Dranesville Road in Sterling.

According to preliminary information, the adult male victim was attempting to cross Rt. 7 and ran across the roadway. He was struck by two vehicles in the westbound lanes. He died at the scene.

One of the drivers remained on scene. The second driver fled the scene in a dark-colored Mercedes Benz sedan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the Mercedes Benz sedan and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.