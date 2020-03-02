After Months of Watching From Afar, Virginia Democrats Head to the Polls on Tuesday

They’ve seen the commercials, watched the debates and fretted over the actions of voters in faraway hamlets. On Tuesday, Virginia Democrats will have their say in the 2020 presidential primary.

On March 3, primary voters will have 14 candidates to choose from. On the ballot are Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer and Michael R. Bloomberg. Of those, only Sanders, Warren, Biden, Gabbard and Bloomberg remain active on the campaign trail. Klobuchar, Steyer and Buttigieg ended their campaigns following poor showings in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Four years ago, Loudoun primary voters backed Hillary Clinton over Sanders, by a vote of 21,180 to 14,730. That three-way race also included Martin O’Malley.

Virginia’s voting is part of Super Tuesday, when primaries will be held in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. On that day, 1,344 of the Democratic Convention’s 3,979 committed delegates will be elected.

Biden was the first 2020 candidate to swing through Loudoun—long a bellwether in predicting candidates’ success in Virginia—with an appearance in Sterling in November.

U.S. Rep Tulsi Gabbard became the second candidate directly address Loudoun voters with a campaign stop in Sterling on Friday.

Current front-runner, VermontSen. Bernie Sanders, initially announced plans to hold a campaign rally on Saturday in Lansdowne, but switched to a larger venue in in Springfield.

Mike Bloomberg on Saturday held a “Women for Mike” rally in Tyson’s Corner with Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk taking the stage to join those supporting the former New York City mayor.

On Sunday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Del. David Reid (D-32), of Ashburn, held a roundtable meeting with a handful of military veterans at VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg, in support of Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Going to the Polls

In Virginia, voters do not register by party. All Loudoun County voters may participate in the primary. The Republican Party is not holding a primary in Virginia, but will select delegates to its national convention at a state convention.

Voters will cast their ballots at their normal polling location. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details are online atloudoun.gov/presidentialprimary.

Voters are required to show photo identification at their precinct.Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a student photo ID from a college or university located in Virginia, or a government-issued photo ID.