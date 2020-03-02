Elementary Schoolers Celebrate Read Across America Day with Redskins

About 100 students from five high-achieving elementary schools in the Washington, DC, area, including Lovettsville Elementary, were bussed to Redskin Park in Ashburn on Monday morning to participate in the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation’s hosting of Read Across America Day.

As part of the annual program headed by the National Education Association to commemorate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and celebrate reading, the event encouraged the kids to explore reading while navigating anobstacle course and matching relay, among other physical games. At one station, the students were treated to readings of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Redskins cheerleaders.

To promote the national celebration and encourage year-round reading, theNational Education Association recommends educators organize events in March and sign up for affordable books on the First Book Marketplace atfirstbook.org/nea. For ideas on reading events, go toreadacrossamerica.org.

An elementary school student navigates a Play 60, Cat in the Hat-themed obstacle course in the Redskins practice dome during a Read Across America Day event. Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now

A Washington Redskins cheerleader reads Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” to a group of elementary school students during a Read Across America Day event. Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now