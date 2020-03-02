Loudoun Soccer Puts Talent on Display During Weekend Showcase

The ninth annual Loudoun Soccer College Showcase this weekend will offers teams competitive games in preparation for the spring season as well as exposure for players to pursue college soccer careers.

The tournament opens Friday at Loudoun Soccer Park and the Evergreen Sportsplex south of Leesburg and other sites around the county.

“We are excited to host all of the talented teams coming to Loudoun County.This year will feature our largest number of attending college coaches and will be great exposure for all players.Our College Showcase has grown into an important event for all players interested in continuing their careers at the college level,” Tournament Director Dave Bucciero said.

The 2020 tournament will feature 240 teams from 12 states, includes 4,368 players, and has matches held across 13 different sites throughout the county. Over 100 college coaches will attend the event.

The event also has helped fill area hotels, with more than 1,145 room-nights booked at 16 hotelsby out-of-town teams.

Torye Hurst, Loudoun Sports Tourism Director of Sports & Services, said the event generates a $1 million economic impact for the county.

Learn more here.