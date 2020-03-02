Sheriff’s Office Charges Clerks with Underage Alcohol Sales

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued summons to three clerks who allegedly sold alcohol to underage buyers during a special investigation.

The enforcement operation involved an underage buyer attempting to purchase alcohol at 21 retail locations in the western Loudoun, including in the Town of Purcellville, where efforts were coordinated with the Police Department.

Clerks were cited at the Wolf Rock Drive 7-Eleven in Purcellville, the West Main Street 7-Eleven in Purcellville, and the Vino 9 Market in Paeonian Springs.The charge ofselling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Last month, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a similar operation involving vaping following the passage of a new Virginia law that prohibits the purchase, possession, and sale of tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, and alternative nicotine products to persons under 21 years of age. In that operation, 33 retail locations in the Ashburn Station area were visited, resulting in charges against six clerks

“These operations send a clear message to store owners to take the appropriate steps to ensure tobacco, vape and alcohol products are not making it into the wrong hands. It’s the law,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated.