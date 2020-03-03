Claude Moore Foundation Completes 2020 Grant Distributions

The trustees of The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation have concluded their grant cycle for 2020.

The Foundation, which was created by Loudoun resident Dr. Claude Moore, pledged or made grants since its conception totaling more than $79 millionto various charities. Loudoun-based charities and organizations received more than $22.5 million, including $2,422,000 for 2020.

“Dr. Moore spent most of his adult life in Loudoun County and was defined by his belief that education is the key, and that everyone deserved the opportunity to get a quality education,” stated Foundation Deputy Executive Director K. Lynn Tadlock.“The Trustees strive to fulfill his wishes by concentrating a large portion of the grant budget on educational organizations in and around the place he called his home.”

Included among the gifts and support to Loudoun-based programs in 2020 are:

• A Place To Be – $100,000

•The Arc of Loudoun – $250,000

•Inova Nursing Scholarships – $100,000

•Loudoun Youth, Inc. – $85,000

•Loudoun Education Foundation – $258,000 to support Odyssey of the Mind, Teachers Endorsement Scholarship Project, Making a Difference, and International Youth Leadership Summit.

•Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties – $452,000

•ECHO – $105,000

•INMED Partnerships for Children – $71,000

•Loudoun County General Distributions – $1,000,000

•Loudoun Literacy Council – $90,000

•Loudoun Symphony – $20,000

•National Capital Area Council-Boy Scouts of America – $25,000

•Northern Virginia Family Service – $50,000

“Over the years, the Foundation has pledged or donated over $22.4 million in charitable grants to nonprofits in Loudoun County, we are deeply committed to making an impact on the quality of life in the county”, said Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert. “Those gifts together with the more than the $1.3 million in real estate taxes we pay annually, demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to Loudoun County.”

In addition to the charitable giving, the foundation also contributes the use of over 50 acres of open space to the National Capital Area Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scout Council of Nation’s Capital for camping use by local troops.