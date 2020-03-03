Loudoun, Virginia Go for Biden

Loudoun County Democrats lined up solidly behind former Vice President Joe Biden in Tuesday’s presidential primary, with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders trailing in a distant second place.

Biden also won handily statewide, according to unofficial results.

Biden secured more than 50 percent of the vote in seven of Loudoun’s eight election districts. Only in the Sterling District was Biden held under the 50 percent mark as Sanders got 33.5 percent of the vote and Sen. Elizabeth Warren broke into double digits with 10.1 percent of the vote.

In other districts it was a two-horse race between Biden and Sanders—a battle that is likely to play out more frequently in the months leading to the party’s nominating convention in July. In the days leading up to Super Tuesday’s voting, two moderate candidates—Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg—dropped out of the race and lent their support to Biden, who entered the day chasing the front-running Vermont senator.

Countywide, 64,518 votes were cast. Biden got 51.89 percent, followed by Sanders at 25.34 percent, Mike Bloomberg at 10.94 percent, Warren at 9.84 percent.

On the state level, Biden led Sanders by a slightly large margin—54.6 percent to 22.1 percent—with more than 60 percent of precincts reporting.