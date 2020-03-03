NY Homicide Suspect Nabbed at Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport on Saturday apprehended a man wanted by New York City Police on suspicion of homicide before he could board a Mexico-bound flight.

Sanchez Arenales, 19, is a suspect in the Feb. 12 shooting death of social worker Purcell Gowie in East Harlem, N.Y.

“This arrest illustrates the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement as we captured a fleeing murder suspect and will bring him before a court of law to stand before his charges,”stated Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director ofField Operations, Baltimore Field Office.“Customs and Border Protection contributes our unique border security authority to identify and arrest dangerous fugitives at our ports of entry and return them to justice. It’s one way in which CBP helps to keep our country and our citizens safe.”