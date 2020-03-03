York Tapped to Lead Committee for Dulles

Former Loudoun County Chairman Scott K. York has been appointed as interim executive director of the Committee for Dulles.

He served for 16 years leading the Board of Supervisors, losing his final re-election bid in a four-way race in 2015. He joined the Committee for Dulles board last year.

“Scott brings an unparalleled resume of not only governmental He experience but also operational and management proficiency,” stated CFD President Jack Vega. “He is a proven leader with strong ties to Washington Dulles International Airport, the local community and the greater metropolitan region.”

York served in county government, both as a planning commissioner and county supervisor, during Loudoun’s most rapid growth period and was a leading advocate of extending Metro’s Silver Line to Ashburn.

Founded in 1966, the organization supports the economic vitality of Dulles Airport and informs the business community and government leaders about the strategic role it plays in the region’s transportation infrastructure and economy.