28 Candidates Running in May 5 Town Elections

Western Loudoun residents in Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill will head to the polls on May 5 to vote to fill mayoral and town council seats. By

the Tuesday night filing deadline, five mayoral candidates and 23 Town Council candidates filed to put their names on the ballots.

In Hamilton, the terms of Vice Mayor Kenneth Wine and Councilmen Matthew Clark and John Unger will expire in June. Running for those seats are Wine and newcomers Elizabeth Gaucher and Sofia Kesari, along with Greg Wilmoth, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2014. Those three seats have terms that expire in June 2024. Councilwoman Catherine Salter will also be on the ballot for a special election, running for a seat with a term that ends June 2022. Unger, who did not file for re-election, is Loudoun’s longest-serving council member, first elected in 1984.

In Lovettsville, the terms of Mayor Nate Fontaine, Vice Mayor Jim McIntyre and Councilmen Mike Dunlap and Buchanan Smith will expire in June. McIntyre did not file for re-election. Fontaine is unopposed. The other incumbents will be on the ballot with newcomers David Earl, Sheryl Frye, Joy Pritz and Kenneth Tannenbaum. The mayor’s term will expire in June 2022 and the council terms will expire June 2024.

In Middleburg, the terms of first-term Mayor Bridge Littleton and Councilmen Chris Bernard, Kevin Daly and Philip Miller will expire in June. All four will seek re-election, with Littleton unopposed. The mayor’s term will expire in June 2022 and the council terms will expire June 2024. Councilman Bud Jacobs will also be on the ballot for a special election, running for a seat with a term that expires June 2022.

In Purcellville, three-term Mayor Kwasi Fraser and Councilmen Chris Bledsoe, Ryan Cool and Nedim Ogelman will see their terms expire in June. Fraser will go up against former 12-year councilwoman Beverly Chiasson for the mayor’s seat. The other incumbents did not file for re-election. Five newcomers are stepping into the ring to vie for three council seats. They are Christopher Bertaut, Mary Lynn Hickey, Stanley Milan, Erin Rayner and Mary Jane Williams. The mayor’s term will expire in June 2022 and the council terms will expire June 2024.

Lastly, the terms of five-term Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey, Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham and Councilmembers Melissa Hoffmann and Mike Hummel will expire this year. All of them, except for Hoffmann, will be on the May 5 ballot; Ramsey will be unopposed. The mayor’s term will expire in June 2022 and the council terms will expire June 2024. One of the council seats will be decided by write-in votes. Councilwoman Paula James will also be on the ballot in a special election, running for a seat that expires in June 2022.

Absentee voting begins March 20. The last day to request a mailed absentee ballot is April 28.

pszabo@loudounnow.com