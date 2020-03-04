Loudoun’s Pilot Scooter Program Draws Little Interest

Two months in, nobody has applied to take part in Loudoun’s pilot shared mobility device program.

Late in 2019, Loudoun County launched a pilot program for shared mobility devices, such as scooters and shared bikes within roughly a

three-mile radius of the three future Metro stops in Loudoun and the existing Innovation Center Metrorail Station just across the Fairfax County line.

The program began with the new year, with a limit on the number of devices at 1,000. But so far, interest in the program from companies renting those devices appears to be zero.

But unless something changes, the option to join will be around for a while—county transportation staff members previously said they plan to run the pilot for at least six months after Metrorail begins service in Loudoun to gather data. At the time, Metro’s new Silver Line stops were expected to open later this year; that estimate has now been revised backward again to spring of 2021.

To rent out shared devices in Loudoun, operators must sign an agreement with the county, get a permit for up to 250 devices, pay an annual $8,000 fee, and collect a 1 percent short-term rental tax. Operators can hold up to two permits.

While some localities have opted for placing docks for shared mobility devices at specific locations, Loudoun’s program is dockless. Riders will pick up and leave the devices wherever they like within the service area, which prompted some concern that the devices could be an eyesore, or clutter sidewalks and make them noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Operators would also be required to run a 24-hour customer service phone number and web portal to report issues with the devices.

More information about the pilot program, including the service area map and applications to operate in Loudoun, is at loudoun.gov/SharedMobilityDevices.

