Purcellville Officer Found Unjustified in Teen’s Shooting Death Withdraws Appeal

Former Purcellville Police officer Timothy Hood has withdrawn his appeal in the wrongful death case of Christian Sierra, following a November trial in which he was found unjustified in the fatal shooting of the

teenager and required to pay the Sierra family $3.81 million.

According to court documents, Hood withdrew his appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court on Jan. 30, stating both parties had reached agreement on the matter. According to the Westlake Legal Group, the law firm that represented the Sierra family, the $3.81 million has been paid in full.

Purcellville Town Manager David Mekarski said he could not comment on whether any of that money had been paid or if it is coming from the town’s insurance company, through the Virginia Municipal League. He stated the payments would not come from the town’s General Fund and would have no effect on town taxpayers.

In November 2019, a Circuit Court jury hearing the civil lawsuit found that Hood battered 17-year-old Christian Alberto Sierra when he shot and killed him in May 2014.

Christian Alberto Sierra was killed at gunpoint in May 2014 by a Purcellville Police Department officer after approaching him with a knife. [Contributed]

According to testimony in that trial, Sierra that day began stabbing himself in the neck with a 3-inch paring knife and eventually ran outside. After a 911 call, Hood arrived on the scene, drew his firearm and told Sierra to drop the knife three times, as Sierra walked 10 feet closer to him. Hood shot Sierra three times in the chest and once in the shoulder. Medical teams were unable to revive Sierra. The Sierra family filed a $10.24 million wrongful death suit against Hood.

Following last year’s trial, Hood filed a motion to set aside the verdict. That was denied on Dec. 3—the same day retired Circuit Court Judge James Howe Brown, Jr. entered a judgment for the Sierras.

Hood noted his appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia on Dec. 20, but filed a motion to dismiss the appeal a month later.

