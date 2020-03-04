Sheela Kantilal Lampietti, 1941-2020

Sheela Kantilal Lampietti – January 1, 1941 to February 15, 2020.

Sheela was passionate about people, prose and plants. She had dear friends from all walks of life, opening her heart and kitchen to them and adopting them as her own. She surrounded herself with books and the glorious landscaping that was her life’s work.

On Saturday February 15, 2020, Sheela passed away in the presence of loving family and friends.

She is survived by her two dogs, Monty and Balthus, her husband and sister, four children and their spouses, and eight grandchildren.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to GrayWolf Press or Blue Ridge Hospice.