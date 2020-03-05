10 Odyssey Teams Advance to States

Ten teams of students from nine Loudoun County Public Schools will advance to the state-level of competition for Odyssey of the Mind following the Region 14 tournament in Ashburn last weekend.

Eighty teams comprised of approximately 550 students competed at Independence High School. The first-place winners advance to the state finals April 18 at Menchville High School in Newport News.

First place winners were: Problem 1: Longshot Solution, Hillsboro Charter Academy; Problem 2: Net Working, Round Hill Elementary School, Harmony Middle School Team A, and Willard Intermediate School; Problem 3: The Effective Detective,John W. Tolbert Elementary School and Harmony Middle School Team A; Problem 4: Balsa Limbo,Arcola Elementary Schooland Mercer Middle School; and Problem 5: Gibberish or Not,Lincoln Elementary School and Lunsford Middle School.

The Region 16 tournament will be held on March 15 at Riverside High School in Leesburg.