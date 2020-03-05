Ashburn Man Charged with Assault of Deputy

An 18-year-old Ashburn resident was arrested Tuesday night after an altercation with a Loudoun deputy.

According to the report, the deputy was called to the area of Thistledown Terrace and Demott Drive in Broadlands to investigate a report of an altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy attempted to initiate contact with a vehicle occupied by two people. The driver put the car in reverse and backed up. The deputy advised the driver to stop. The driver put the car in drive and pressed on the gas to the point the tires were screeching. The driver drove toward the deputy, prompting the officer to point his service weapon at the driver. The driver stopped and he and the passenger followed the deputy’s commands and exited the vehicle.

The driver, Charles J. Tucker, was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement and issued summons for reckless driving, possession of false license, and possession of tobacco products under 21.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.