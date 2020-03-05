Boulder Crest Retreat Named Citizen Honors Finalist

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced 27 finalists for this year’s Citizen Honors Awards, including the Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation based in Bluemont.

The finalists were selected through two rounds of judging by an independent panel, with the final round conducted by Medal of Honor recipients. More than 110 nominations from around the country were received.

“Every day in this country, ordinary Americans like the hard working staff at Boulder Crest make a difference through their acts of selflessness,”said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10).“Their mission embodies the American spirit and their unique model of service has had a powerful impact in our community. I couldn’t be more proud that Boulder Crest is being recognized for the life-changing work they do to heal our veterans and first responders.”

Founded in 2011, the nonprofitBoulder CrestFoundation supports combat veterans and their family members, and first responders, who struggle with a number of mental health challenges as a result of their service, and advocates for the theory of posttraumatic growth to be the foundation of how they heal America’s heroes who have experienced trauma.The Citizen Honors Awards recognize Americans whose exceptional courage and selfless service embody the values of the Medal of Honor: courage and sacrifice; commitment and integrity; and citizenship and patriotism.Sixcitizens and one organization will receive awards, to be announced March 25 during a dinner held at the International Spy Museum.