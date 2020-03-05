Ernestine Phillips Felts, 93 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Feb. 28, 2020.

Ernestine was born at home in Sharon Grove, Kentucky to Lawrence and Lou Ella Phillips. She married Exie Eugene Felts in September 1948 and celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Exie preceded her in death in 2014. They had 5 children, Exie E. Felts II, Judith Kay Reddle, Phyllis Ann Figgins, Frances Luella Hafey, and Deena Renee Lanham. She was a proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and another on the way. Ernestine’s motherly and grandmotherly love was not limited to her own children but extended to many close friends of the family.

Ernestine loved the Lord and her church. She had been a member of Purcellville Baptist Church for 59 years. Ernestine was honored with the Oaks of Righteousness Award, was elected to be the first female deaconess, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. After her youngest child started high school, Ernestine worked in the kitchen at Lincoln Elementary School with Mrs. Helen Cook. In her spare time, she used her talents as a seamstress and gardener.

Most of all Ernestine loved her family and friends. She was the first to knock on the door of a new neighbor to welcome them and invite them to church. Her contagious love and joyous spirit will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Ernestine’s life will be Sunday March 8 at 3pm at Purcellville Baptist Church, 601 Yaxley Drive, Purcellville, VA with Pastor David Janney officiating. Attendees are invited to stay after the service to enjoy a meal with Ernestine’s family. Donations to Purcellville Baptist Building Fund in memory of Ernestine may be made in lieu of flowers.

Special thanks to Purcellville Baptist Church, Purcellville Fire and Rescue, Capital Caring Hospice, Halls Funeral Home and the many wonderful caregivers at Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center.