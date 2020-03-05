Loudoun Lands 2021 Conference of Virginia’s City, Town Leaders

Leesburg has been selected to host the Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference in 2021.

More than 500 Virginia local government representatives—including mayors, council members, managers and staff—from around the commonwealth will gather from gather at Lansdowne Resort & Spa Oct. 2-5, 2021.

“The conference has been held in the cities of Roanoke, Hampton, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach and now, for the first time, we’re welcoming it to Leesburg, Loudoun County, the largest town in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Beth Erickson, CEO of Visit Loudoun which, along with the Coalition of Loudoun Towns, was instrumental in bringing the event to the county.

Erickson said Visit Loudoun will draw on the resources of its seven incorporated towns–Hamilton, Hillsboro, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill–to make it a special regional event.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing all of Loudoun in a fun way. Our hotels are excited and we’re planning a 1950s-themed Taste of Loudoun event at the George C. Marshall House at Dodona Manor for attendees to sample the superb food, wine and beer of Loudoun’s thriving culinary scene,” she said.

VML Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said Loudoun’s accessibility and variety was central to the decision. “When considering locations, the opportunity to have local leaders from all over Virginia visit a member county so close to a major urban area yet home to seven member towns – each distinct from its neighbors – was too good to pass up. We are excited to be coming to the Town of Leesburg.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the delegates to Leesburg and will invite them to shop, dine, and experience all the bounty Leesburg has to offer,” Mayor Kelly Burk said.

The 2021 VML Annual Conference will begin with a Mayors Conference on Saturday, Oct. 2. The full conference will commence on Sunday, Oct. 3 and conclude Tuesday, Oct. 5. All who are interested in local government in Virginia are welcome to attend. Conference registration, fees, participating hotels and additional information will be available at vml.org in spring of 2021.