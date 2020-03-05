Margaret “Margi” Delbridge, 83

Margaret Drane Delbridge died at home on Nov. 2, 2019 in Lovettsville, VA. She was 83 years old.

“Margi” was born to William McClure and Margaret Parsons Drane on October 10, 1936 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her father was a decorated pilot in the United States Navy, advancing to Captain before his retirement. While growing up in the Navy, Margi and the family relocated extensively, with stations in Honolulu HI, San Francisco CA, Norfolk VA, Guam, Richmond VA, Glenview IL, and Kodiak AK, to name just a few. She attended high schools in both Virginia & Illinois, graduating from Northbrook High School in Glenview, IL in 1954.

Margi attended the University of Arizona from 1955 to 1956 before the tragic death of her mother in a car accident. Shortly thereafter, Margi and her sisters were standing in a reception line alongside their father in Ames, Iowa, where their mother would have stood if she was still alive, when a young lieutenant in the Army and recent West Point graduate (Class of 53) by the name of Norman (Norm) Delbridge walked through that line. It was there the two met, fell in love, and shortly thereafter were married on June 22, 1957 in Detroit, MI.

Norm & Margi lived in Lansing, Michigan after they married. It was there that their first son, Norman (Scott) Delbridge, was born in 1958. As was the case with Margi’s upbringing in a Navy household, her new life as an Army spouse was equally full of travel. In 1959, they moved to Ankara, Turkey where Norm was assigned. After four years overseas, they returned to the United States and moved to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where their second son, David McClure Delbridge, was born in 1964. Subsequent assignments for Norm took them to Ft. Leavenworth KS, Reston VA, Carlisle PA, Pittsburgh PA, Frankfurt Germany, San Francisco CA, and Springfield VA. Finally, upon Norm’s retirement as a Major General in the Army, with 36 years of decorated service, they settled down in the quiet countryside of Lovettsville VA. It was there that Margi eventually lost her beloved husband on July 30, 2010 after 53 years of marriage.

Margi had various hobbies in addition to being a devoted wife and wonderful mother to her two sons. She loved gardening and cooking. She also loved her horses, dogs, and one cat that lived with her until her last day on this earth.

Margi is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret & William Drane, her two sisters, Frankie & Donna, and her husband Norm. She is survived by her two sons Scott and David. Margi had one grandson, Christopher Delbridge (son of Scott).

Margi was laid to rest with Norm at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday February 13, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to: