Mercer Middle School’s Sudhaker Wins Loudoun Spelling Bee

Mercer Middle School sixth grader Deveshwar Sudhaker claimed the 2020 Loudoun County Spelling Bee title Thursday night at Stone Bridge High School.

He was the final contestant standing from a field of 78 competitors and will move on to represent Loudoun in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held May 26-28 at the National Harbor in Maryland.



After three hours, the final round came down to three, with Sudhaker, Hillsboro Charter School fifth grader David Debreczy, and Trailside Middle School eighth grader Betsy Arozqueta.

Sudhaker was the only one to spell his word—thalassic—correctly. He then locked down the win by spelling Conestoga.