New Passenger Lounge to be Built at Dulles

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded TAV America Operation Services a 10-year passenger-lounge concession contract at Dulles Airport.

TAV America is partnering with Capital One Financial Corp. to renovate approximately 9,100 square feet of space at the base of Dulles’ original FAA control tower to create a Capital One-branded airport passenger lounge.

TAV recently opened similar lounges at New York and Florida airports and manages more than 80 passenger lounges in 41 airports around the world. The Dulles lounge, which will be located within the main terminal just beyond security, will feature a green building design and offer amenities for travelers to recharge while they’re traveling through the airport.