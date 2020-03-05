Richard Terry Bradley, 1954-2020

Richard Terry Bradley of Rowlett, TX, died on Feb. 4 at Methodist Richardson Medical Center. He had been in poor health for several years.

He was born in Stamford, CT, on July 9, 1954, to Chester and Virginia (Mercer) Bradley. He grew up in Darien, CT, graduating from Darien High School. He went on to earn a BS and MS in math at Ohio State, where he also taught. He later earned his MBA from the University of Chicago.

He and his ex-wife Phyllis Beckford had one child, Andrea Bradley, currently of Silver Spring, MD. She was most fortunate to have such a loving and supportive “Dadbo.”

Richard was employed by Wunderman Thompson Data, where he had many friends including an amazing boss. We are most grateful for their abundant kindness, particularly during his many hospitalizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents in 2016. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his sister, Patricia Bradley, of Leesburg, VA, her 2 daughters, her 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her husband, David Edmundson. Richard was noted for his devotion to and pride of his daughter, his keen sense of humor and fondness for movies of all types.

Please watch an old favorite film in his memory.