American Legion Gears Up for Golf Tourney

American Legion Post 34 in Leesburg is planning an April 17 golf tournament at Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club to raise funds for its sponsored programs, including the Junior NROTC at Loudoun County High School, an annual oratorical contest, the Girls and Boys State programs, and the popular American Legion Baseball league.

Organizers are signing up event sponsors, offering marketing packages ranging from $100 to $3,000. Also, registration is open for players. The cost is $150, which includesbreakfast, a post-play buffet, a goody bag, prizes and raffles.

To sign up and read more details, go to birdeasepro.com/post34tourney2020.