Hillsboro Officially Breaks Ground on Rt. 9 Road Project

About 100 people standing outside Hillsboro’s Old Stone School Friday morning witnessed the first piece of earth moved in the town’s long-planned Rt. 9 traffic calming project—by Miss America, no less.

It was the groundbreaking ceremony for the town’s road project, which has been planned for 16 years. By late spring 2021, that project will see two roundabouts installed on either end of town, new sidewalks constructed on each side of the highway and utility lines buried underneath the road. Climbing aboard an excavator to dig up the ceremonial first patch of dirt was Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, who had been visiting with students at the Hillsboro Charter Academy earlier that morning.

Following Mayor Roger Vance’s turn digging a bit in the excavator, the crowd—which included numerous project workers, engineers, local government leaders, business owners, residents and elementary school children—moved inside to enjoy a construction-site lunch and hear about the years of work that went into bringing the project to fruition.

Vance said that in 428 days, the project would transform the town and the historic highway that President George Washington traversed centuries ago, and now accommodates 17,000 vehicle trips a day.

“I could not be prouder of reaching this milestone, the beginning of transformation,” Vance said. “Today is finally arrived, we’re doing it. … We will, in less than 14 months, be able to drink the town water, walk on the town sidewalks [and] safely drive through the town.”

In emphasizing women’s contributions to the project, Marasco, who serves as the deputy project manager, noted that the ceremony took place during Women in Construction Week, Women’s History Month, in the 100th year since women gained the right to vote and in a town that saw the election of Virginia’s first female mayor, Evelyn Turbeville, in 1945.

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance takes a turn operating an excavator to move dirt and get the town’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project underway. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Construction of the project is being handled by Archer Western Corp. under a $14.33 million contract that the town awarded in November. That award followed nearly four months of review by town officials who sought to find a way to reduce project costs, following three bids that came in well over budget. Town officials ultimately found that by closing both lanes of the highway through town for longer periods of time would reduce the project’s timeline and cost.

Under the new construction plan, flaggers will direct traffic on the highway through town from now until late summer or early fall. From then until May 2021, construction crews will close the highway through town in its entirety, except for certain times. One eastbound lane will be opened from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. And beginning on Fridays at 2 p.m., the westbound lane will be opened all weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

During that time, traffic originating west of Rt. 340 will be directed to Rt. 7, while local traffic will be directed along a detour that will bring it south toward Purcellville and Round Hill then back north to navigate around the town. Construction crews in that time will also close the highway in its entirety for up to 60 days in three time segments—the first two toward the end of 2020 and the third in early spring 2021.

Those detours have concerned area residents, who have suggested that regional traffic might not use the regional detour, but instead traverse local roads. Area business owners have also cited concern that they might lose out on business during the length of the project.

But Vance and Marasco all along have asserted that it’s better to get the project done more quickly than to drag it out for three years.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier rips off the first page of a 428-day calendar, held by Mayor Roger Vance, that will keep track of the town’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier prepares to move the first chunk of dirt in the Town of Hillsboro’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project Friday morning. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]