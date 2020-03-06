Letourneau Appointed Loudoun’s First Metrorail Director

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) will serve as Loudoun’s first principal director on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors, the first Loudoun supervisor to serve in that role.

It is far from Letourneau’s first regional appointment; he has been an alternate member of the Board of Directors since last year, and he was appointed by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, of which he is the immediate past chair. He has also served on the Route 28 Transportation Improvement District Commission and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors since 2012. In Loudoun, he chairs the Board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee.

The transit authority oversees transit in the DC Metro area,

including Metrorail and Metro buses.

“There is nothing more vital to the region than the Washington Metro system, and I am honored to serve as the voice of Virginia’s jurisdictions on the Metro Board of Directors,” Letourneau stated. “My first experience riding Metrorail was as a 12-year-old tourist, and I became a regular user of the system when I was a college student in DC. I have watched the system deal with many challenges since that time, and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to work on ways to improve it, especially as we prepare for Phase II of the Silver Line here in Loudoun next year.”

“Matt is a true regional thinker, who understands how critical a sustainable, effective WMATA is to each of our Northern Virginia jurisdictions. We appreciate his leadership and commitment to consensus as he assumes this critical role representing all of us,” stated NVTC Chair Katie Cristol.

Letourneau takes the position just as a new WMATA Office of the Inspector General report, published March 5, concluded that many of the Silver Line project’s current delays and ongoing problems stem from “ineffectiveness and inconsistency of the Project Contractor’s Quality Management Program in resolving reported problem areas,” and the lack of a single office that oversees the entire project holistically. The report also notes the office “remains concerned” about the cost and efficacy of proposed fixes for cracks in concrete panels in the construction project.

The Silver Line’s opening date Loudoun was recently delayed again. Previously planned for this summer, Loudoun’s Metro stops are now not expected to open before spring of next year.

