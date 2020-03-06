Miss America Visits Hillsboro Charter Academy

Students at the Hillsboro Charter Academy learned a little about science and a little about the busy life of America’s newest female role model.

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier visited the school for a few hours Friday morning, where she performed her now-famous “elephant toothpaste” experiment and answered questions about science, medicine and her life travelling the nation. Her visit focused on the fields of science, technology, engineering and math—commonly referred to as STEM—which are subjects the school emphasizes for its kindergarten to fifth-grade students.

Schrier said she strives to encourage kids to explore and think about the world in different ways.

When a student asked why she was such a proponent for science and modern medicine, Schrier said the two are important because they enable people living in the 21st century to live longer and healthier lives.

Hillsboro Charter Academy fourth- and fifth-graders had the opportunity Friday morning to ask Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier about science and her life as the competition winner. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Students also asked Schrier if she gets paid for being Miss America, to which Schrier clarified that she’s paid in scholarship money. Although she has been forced to take a two-year break from working toward her doctorate in pharmacy at VCU, Schrier plans to go back after her required one-year tour of the U.S.

Another student asked Schrier about the crown she wears and if she’s allowed to share it with anyone. Schrier said the only restriction on the famous crown is that no other adult can wear it except for her.

While the charter academy students were treated to a real-life showing of the experiment Schrier performed in the Miss America competition in December, Schrier said she also frequently performs other experiments. Those include pH demonstrations with dry ice to simulate blood chemistry and another that involves liquid nitrogen and hot water to create a loud “boom.”

When asked about what her life might be like after she graduates with her doctorate of pharmacology, Schrier, a 2018 biochemistry and systems biology graduate from Virginia Tech, said her plan has always been to work in the pharmaceutical industry. But, she said, many other opportunities have presented themselves. In general, she said she would like to combine science with business.

Schrier’s visit coincided with the presentation of the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association’s 2019 School of Excellence Award to the charter academy—making the school one of 10 schools worldwide, and one of three elementary schools, to receive the honor.

Following her time in Hillsboro Friday morning, which included digging up the ceremonial first piece of dirt in the town’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project, Schrier said she would return home to Pennsylvania for a day of relaxation—days she said don’t come too often. She said she typically travels 200,000 miles each month and changes locations every 24 to 72 hours.

