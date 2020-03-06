Purcellville Rebids Cell Tower Build

Purcellville residents living in the southwestern area of town might still yet see improved cellular coverage in the coming years.

The town is set to re-advertise a request for proposals seeking firms interested in building a cellular tower on the Basham Sims Wastewater Facility property to lease space to four or five cellular carriers. A selected firm will enter into a 25-year lease with the town, in which it will be required to share any revenue it generates from cell carrier leases. Town Manager David Mekarski said the staff would issue the revised advertisement this week. Town Attorney Sally Hankins said the advertisement will remain out for about two months.

The first advertisement, which the town put out in September, received no responses by the November deadline. Since then, the town staff has been working to reconfigure the request for proposals to better align with modern market expectations. Mekarski said he worked on that document alongside seven firms that indicated they didn’t respond to the initial request because of the proposed contract terms.

The new request for proposals changed the length of the lease term with the selected firm from 10 years with up to six five-year renewals to 25 years with up to four five-year renewals. Mekarski said the firms indicated that monthly leases should not exceed $4,000. The 5-percent annual increase on the lease rate has also been removed, leaving it up to the respondents to propose that rate—Mekarski said the industry standard is about 2 percent. The number of potential carriers allowed to install equipment atop the new tower changed from eight to up to five. And the town eliminated the annual licensing fee and special use permit fee from the contract terms.

Mekarski said the town would advertise the new request statewide online to more than 4,000 firms, email it to 132 firms on wirelessestimator.com and reach out to the previous potential respondents.

“We feel very confident that from the conversations we had, we will have some competition,” he said. “There is interest and there does appear to be a market.”

The town is expected to begin evaluating responses to the advertisement by the end of April.

A new cell tower is proposed to create a new revenue stream for the town and increase cellular coverage gaps and broadband connectivity for all—especially those living in the southern portion of town, where cell coverage issues have been ongoing for years.

Their problems were increased in May 2018, when the town began maintenance work to the Maple Avenue water tower, which required four cellular carriers to relocate their antennas to a shorter temporary cell tower.

With repairs expected to wrap up this summer, the cell antennas could be re-installed on the water tower by August.

