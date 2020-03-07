Loudoun United Kicks off 2020 Season in Philadelphia

After weeks of assembling the team roster, Loudoun United will open its second season tonight versus Philadelphia Union II in Chester, PA.

Loudoun United finished in 12th place in its inaugural 2019 season, just five points short of a playoff berth. Philadelphia, which last year competed as Bethlehem Steel, finished 16th.

Loudoun United will be on the road during the first two months of the season. It will hold its home opener Wednesday, May 6, versus Charlotte Independence at Segra Field near Leesburg.

Tonight’s match can be viewed on EPSN+ starting at 7 p.m. Loudoun United’s local fans plan a match watch party at Blackfinn Ameripub, 43781 Central Station Dr. Suite 150 in Ashburn,