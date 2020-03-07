Planning Underway for Spring Farm Tour

With another growing season on the horizon, organizers of the Loudoun Spring Farm Tour, on the weekend of May 16-17, are lining up participants.

The event allows farms or rural business that sell directly to consumers or supply products for bulk buyers to connect with future customers.

The deadline for Loudoun businesses to apply to have their products included in this year’s farm tour is Monday, March 23. To apply, fill out the online form at Biz.Loudoun.gov/FarmTourApp.

“Most Loudoun County farms are family-owned and operated small businesses. This is an opportunity to take the public behind the scenes of your #LoudounPossible operations, forge relationships and generate sales,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “This is a no-cost way to get your message in front of thousands of consumers from around the region.”

Last year’s Spring Farm Tour attracted nearly 100 participating rural businesses, including traditional commodity farms, agritainment and agritourism businesses, craft beverage makers, community supported agriculture fans, farmers markets and stands, farm-to-table businesses and more.