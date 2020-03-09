Four Charged in Connection with Stolen Firearm Brought into Woodgrove High

Remember that New Year’s Eve scare at the Dulles Town Center when a handgun fell to the ground during a fight between two men? The investigation into that case has resulted in criminal charges against four people—and the discovery that the weapon had once been inside Woodgrove High School in Purcellville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles and two adults are facing charges after a stolen firearm exchanged hands multiple times, including inside the high school last October.

The two-month investigation began when the gun was recovered at the scene of a disorderly conduct call inside the Dulles Town Center on Dec. 31. During an altercation between two men at the mall, one dropped the firearm, which was recovered by deputies.

The man carrying the firearm was identified as Juan Joseph K. Jones, 20, of Ashburn.

An ATF trace found the gun belonged to a Purcellville resident, who had noticed the weapon was missing but did not report it stolen.

Investigators determined the firearm was taken by a juvenile relative of the owner in October 2019 who then gave it to another juvenile.

The second juvenile was identified and, in late February, it was confirmed the exchange of the firearm took place inside a bathroom at Woodgrove High School. School authorities were notified about the incident and the school sent an alert to parents announcing that the weapon had been in the school. There was no information that suggested there were plans to use the gun to threaten or harm any students at the school, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators then determined the second juvenile sold the firearm to Jones in Lovettsville on Oct. 23, 2019.

That day, Jones and a second suspect, Jacqueline P. Baxter, 19, of Ashburn, traveled in a car stolen in the Chantilly area. They drove to Lovettsville to meet the juvenile and purchase the firearm. The three were in the car when they crashed on South Berlin Turnpike. They fled, running through the property of Lovettsville Elementary School.

A passerby later reported to law enforcement that a vehicle was abandoned and appeared to have been involved in a crash. The investigation into the auto theft connected both Jones and Baxter to the incident.

Jones was charged in January with carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident at the Dulles Town Center. He was arrested on additional charges on March 3 for receiving a stolen firearm, causing a firearm to be furnished to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to receive stolen property (vehicle), conspiracy to possess a firearm on school property (for running through Lovettsville Elementary School property), unauthorized use of a vehicle, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

Baxter was arrested on March 3 and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle), unauthorized use of a vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jones was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Baxter was released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 secured bond

On Friday, the two juveniles were served with petitions charging them with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving with intent to distribute the stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor. The first juvenile is also being charged with grand larceny (firearm) and the second juvenile is being charged with receiving a stolen firearm.