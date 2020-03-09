Frye Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Morrisonville Fatal Crash

Circuit Court Judge Douglas L. Fleming, Jr. on Monday accepted Zachary Frye’s guilty plea to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated—charges filed after he fatal struck and killed Lauren McDarby along Morrisonville Road in January 2019.

According to Frye’s plea arrangement, the maximum amount of time he will spend behind bars will be capped at 12 years. Sentencing guidelines establish that Frye should be punished with a minimum of three years and three months in prison and up to seven years and 10 months in prison. He will be sentenced on June 29.

On Jan. 4, 2019, Frye struck McDarby while she was walking along Morrisonville Road at about 7:30 a.m. Frye was found, via bloodwork, to have a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

His original charge of involuntary manslaughter was increased to aggravated involuntary manslaughter at the request of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Frye has been held without bond since the date of the offense.

On Monday, Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen said that after “extensive discussions” between prosecutors and Frye’s defense counsel, Leesburg-based attorney Alex Levay, the McDarby family agreed with the plea deal as long as it included a 12-year cap on active prison time.

“They do concur in this agreement,” Olsen told Fleming, noting that the outcome of a jury trial would most likely have not come out in Frye’s favor, considering the evidence prosecutors had.

Olsen was brought in from Stafford County to prosecute Frye because Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj previously represented Frye until Jan. 25, 2019—at which point she filed her paperwork to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney.

pszabo@loudounnow.com