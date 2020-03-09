Hot Ashes Cause Purcellville House Fire

A Purcellville family was displaced following a Friday night house fire.

According to Loudoun County Fire-Rescue, the fire was reported at approximately 10 p.m. March 6 by a resident of the G Street home. Fire and rescue units from Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Philomont, Leesburg, Ashburn and Loudoun Heights were dispatched to the scene. They arrived to find active fire in the rear of the home with possible extension to the inside.

The two residents were safely outside; one was evaluated by paramedics on the scene. The residents were displaced from their home and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by hot ashes from the fireplace igniting nearby combustibles in and around the fireplace. The damage was estimated at $200,000.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The occupants were alerted to the fire by multiple smoke alarms, which provided time for them to evacuate and call for help.

Each year Loudoun firefighters respond to many fires caused by improper disposal of hot coals or ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, grills, fire pits and even cigarette butts. Residents are urged to use caution when disposing of fireplace ashes or any hot materials. It is critical to soak ashes thoroughly with water, in a metal container with a lid, and allow them to cool for 48 hours. The metal container should be kept outside, away from any other structure. For additional fire prevention and safety information, go to loudoun.gov/firemarshal or call 703-737-8600.