Loudoun Supervisors on Track for Tax Increase

Loudoun County Supervisors are still on track for a half-cent real estate tax increase going into their third budget work session Monday, March 9.

The only budget cuts they have made so far from County Administrator Tim Hemstreet’s $2.1 billion proposed fiscal year 2021 operating budget are two of three positions from a proposed “strategic initiatives communication team” that would push supervisors’ messaging on significant votes and strategic initiatives.

During the board’s second budget markup session March 5, County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) moved to cut the positions, supported by all but Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), who voted against, and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who was absent. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn)’s proposed alternative to only cut the meeting videographer was defeated with only Briskman in support.

The positions were proposed based on requests from supervisors last year, said Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd.

“This would probably allow for more of the board’s position to be included in the communication in new and different ways,” Yudd said.

But some supervisors wondered whether that was a top priority in a year with little room for new offices in the county budget.

“As a communication, public relations, marketing professional, I’m inclined to support this, and as I look around at other jurisdictions. I definitely have communications envy in those other jurisdictions,” Briskman said.

“This is definitely something that I am guilty of saying we need, and I believe we absolutely need this,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge). “I find myself in a position—and I think the board is in a position—where it’s a little bit difficult, this year where it’s not as easy to fund everything that you want to fund; and we’re having to make tough decisions on other departments throughout the administration, and it’s tough to fully fund our own request.”

But some supervisors said they still hope to see the positions proposed again in a future budget year.

Loudoun rounds its budget to the nearest half-cent, and Hemstreet’s proposed budget, the starting point for supervisors’ deliberations, accounted for every dollar of the current $1.035 tax rate. In their first two work sessions, supervisors voted to add more to that budget than to take away—bumping the tax rate up.

So far, they have added an officer for pretrial supervision to the Department of Community Corrections, which has seen increased workload with more defendants getting pretrial releases, and $197,798 in salary supplements for the Office of the Public Defender, where attorneys have long been paid less than their counterparts under the Commonwealth’s Attorney and turnover has been frequent.

Going into Monday’s work session, supervisors would need to cut $43,452 from the budget to bring the tax rate back down a half-cent. That money could be relatively easy to find—any single proposed new position the board will consider tonight will cost more than that.

