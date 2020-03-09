Loudoun United Opens Season with Draw

Loudoun United kicked off its 2020 season Saturday night in Chester, PA, battling to a scoreless draw against Philly Union II.

Goal tender Colin Miller secured his first shutout since joining Loudoun United, recording three saves during the match.

“I am excited for another milestone with the team. It was a collective effort, I am only one guy out of eleven. The guys out there made me look good and made the team look good. We were able to defend first and attack later, it worked really well for us,” Miller said.

Head Coach Ryan Martin saw positive things from the team’s reshuffled roster heading into their second season.

“After a long preseason, and first match on the road, we are happy with the shut out for sure. There were some really good individual performances, collectively we are still working on connecting better on the field, which is expected after the first match. To be on the road against an MLS 2 team, in very cold conditions and to get a shut out, we are starting off well and heading the direction we want to go this year,” he said. “The team has come together so fast. They go out to eat together, hangout, and get along so well already. That’s what travel will do as well. I am looking forward to being on the road as a group for the first few matches, it can only bond the team even more. We will continue to grow, but there is enough already out there, we come away really encouraged.”

The match was played before a crowd of 435 people, but there was a notable contingent of Loudoun fans in the stands. “It was really great to see the fans travel up to Philly with us. The Stampede were in our corner for the full 90 minutes supporting us. We can’t wait to get back to Segra Field and play in front of them again,” Miller said.

The team opens the season with five road games. The next match will be March 21 versus Atlantic United 2.