Maryland Man Fatally Shot in Sterling, Second Victim Hospitalized

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in Sterling.

Deputies responded to Rusty Blackhaw Square in the Westerly neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m. March 8 to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. They found two adult males suffering serious injuries. One along the street and the other was inside a nearby home.

Both men were taken to a local hospital. Jeremiah D. Gray, 20, of Temple Hills, MD, later died from his injuries. The other victim was being treated for injuries described as life-threatening.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to law enforcement are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.