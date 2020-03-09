Review: Woodgrove’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

By Leecy Silk, Dominion High School

While Woodgrove High School might not have a strange plant in its window, the students certainly had a spectacle to draw audiences into their theatre for Little Shop of Horrors. The rock musical, based on the 1960 movie, follows an experimental botanist, who nurtures a plant that is, unbeknownst to the botanist, plotting a scheme beyond the confines of the Mushnik (and Son) Flower Shop. This comedy horror rock musical brought audiences many laughs and horrors through its characters and music.



Carrying the plot of the show were the two love interests, Audrey (Emily Reeps) and Seymour (Luke Murtaugh). Reeps’ voice fit her role beautifully. The way she conveyed her hesitancy, hurts, and injuries resulting from her endured abuse felt deep and authentic. Murtaugh’s Seymour was adorably quirky. He used his hands and his shoulders to characterize the awkward and sensitive nature of the troubled man. The two actors’ chemistry was cute and quirky, just like their individual performances, meshing together and interacting beautifully. The way Seymour pined over Audrey and how Audrey blushed at his well-intended actions made the shop seem filled with a little less horror.



The Do-Wop girls (Brielle Schermerhorn, Nicole Burroughs, and Savanah Geiger) added an ever-present, cute, fun character and tone to the show. Their reactions to everything happening were involved and in character, adding to their deity-like presence. Orin brought disturbing comedy to the show. Stephen McClanahan, in his portrayal of Orin, used an unforgettable laugh that displayed contrast to the harsh and cruel domestic abuser, adding a bit of comic relief to the true horror of what his character represented. Another outstanding performance was that of Samantha Huffer, who portrayed the evil man-eating plant, Audrey II. Huffer had a powerful presence that matched the glamour of her dress and the sultry tone of her voice.



The ensemble was often seen in vignettes, creating unique stage pictures, involving themselves in the story line unobtrusively. The ever-present ensemble helped communicate the story and the setting effectively. An outstanding featured actor was Wino #1, portrayed by Matt Cook, who stole the scenes he was in with his progressive story line from a drunkard on the streets to a well-dressed, successful man blowing his cash in the finale of the show.



The Little Pit of Horrors provided fun, well-balanced music for the rock musical. What would a comedy horror rock musical be without some killer drums? The costumes (Claire Eddy, Wyatt Kunkel, Lauren Rapp, and Mark Edmonson) were true to the time and used colors that matched the energy of the performers, emphasizing particular characters, such as Audrey II’s stunning, glamorous dress. Scenic design (Claire Eddy, Christian Blosser, and Hannah Hurt) and an efficient running crew allowed for smooth-flowing transitions between settings. The scenic design was cute and versatile. They captivated the audience with the vines of Audrey II pouring from the catwalk during the finale. The characterized movements (staged by Ashton Smyth and Caroline Jacobson) of the two different trios and the movements of Orin were thought out to complement the dynamics of each trio and Orin’s character. Lights (Makenna Buhler, Austin Cooke, and Vince Vines) added nice touches with a peaceful green during “Somewhere that’s Green” and an ominous red during the interactions with the man-eating plant,as in the show-stopper, “Suppertime.”



Woodgrove captured audiences in its green vines and swallowed them whole, transporting them to a world of imaginative, comical horrors. The flowers of the Mushnik (and Son) Flower Shop are in full bloom, drawing audiences to witness the spectacle in the theatre.



[This review of the March 7 performance at Woodgrove High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now and The Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]