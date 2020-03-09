Surveillance Footage Sought in Leesburg Burglary

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon home burglary that was interrupted by the resident.

According to the report, deputies were called to a home on Sierra Springs Square in the Spring Lakes neighborhood east of Leesburg at 2:27 p.m. March 6. The resident was pushed and assaulted by the two men as they ran from the home. The perpetrators had their faces concealed.

The area was searched with the assistance of members of the agency’s K9 Unit. No suspects were located.

The suspects were both described as white males in their 20s.

Detectives are asking any residents with home surveillance video to review their exterior surveillance camera images for any activity between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact

Detective Peck at 703-777-1021 or by email Michael.Peck@loudoun.gov.