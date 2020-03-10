Edna Dale Willis Gardner 1929-2020

Edna Dale Willis Gardner passed away March 7, 2020, with complications from dementia.

Edna was born in Paris, VA, on Sept. 1, 1929, as one of 10 children. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Raymond R. Gardner. Edna and Ray lived in Northern Virginia for more than 36 years before retiring to Englewood, FL, in 1985.

Edna earned her associate’s degree in Medical Record Technology from Northern Virginia Community College and served in the medical record field for almost 50 years. She was the Director of Medical Records at Northern Virginia Doctors Hospital and Greater Laurel Hospital.

She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Englewood and was a parishioner of Paris UMC in Virginia; Friendship UMC in Falls Church, VA; Immanuel UMC in Annandale, VA; and Englewood UMC in Florida.

She loved to bowl, bicycle, play bridge and study U.S. history.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet White (Mark) of Marshall, VA and Cheryl Szabo of Ashburn, VA; son-in-law Gary Szabo of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Jack White (Emily) of Front Royal, VA, Patrick Szabo of Leesburg and Ashleigh White of Front Royal; great-granddaughter Ella Claire White of Front Royal; siblings, Mary Smith of Farmington, CT, M. Ann Jackson of Winchester, VA, Sara Callahan of Woodbridge, VA and James Willis (JoAnn) of Stephenson, VA; and 19 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at Colonial Funeral Home at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Donations may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork St. # 405 Winchester, VA 22601.