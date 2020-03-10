Leadership Loudoun Event Highlights Homeless Services

Update: The Leadership Loudoun board of directors has postponed this event. “In light of the recent public health concerns regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Resource Fair for the Homeless will be rescheduled to a later date. We want to thank all the sponsors and participants for their dedication to our local community. Rest assured this important event will be rescheduled at a later time.”

Leadership Loudoun’s Class of 2020 is sponsoring the first ever Loudoun County Homeless Resource Fair on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg.

The outreach program is an acknowledgment that, although Loudoun County is one of the wealthiest counties in the United States, it still has a significant homeless population that often goes unrecognized and is underserved.

Beth Driggers, executive program director of the Loudoun Homeless Services Center is a member of the Leadership Loudoun board. “Homelessness in Loudoun doesn’t always look like the person panhandling on the street corner with a sign,” she said. “More often, it’s someone who is sleeping on a friend’s couch because they lost their job and couldn’t keep up with mortgage payments or a coworker who got evicted from their apartment because they couldn’t pay the rent and is “temporarily” sleeping in their car. The faces of homelessness may be different but the need for additional support and resources are the same.”

According to the annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point-in-Time count completed in 2019, there were 169 people experiencing homelessness in Loudoun County, including 15 family households with 24 children. The count does not include households that are at-risk of becoming homeless or experience a housing crisis.

The Homeless Resource Fair is designed to connect vulnerable populations with organizations, charities and businesses who can provide resources for them in one convenient location. With more than 20 service providers, Loudoun County agencies and nonprofits participating, attendees will have access to information about employment and emergency assistance and free services like medical screening, eye exams, employment resources, and haircuts. Additionally, there will be free food, gift certificates, and giveaways for individuals and families facing crisis.

Leadership Loudoun Program Director Kindra Harvey said, “We have been overwhelmed by the community support for the Homeless Resource Fair. Not only has the homeless issue struck a deep chord with our class but businesses, community groups and non-affiliated organizations are stepping up to volunteer and provide financial support for the event. I’m so proud to be a part of a program that offers real and meaningful solutions to critical issues facing our community.”

For more information about the event, a full list of participating service providers and nonprofits, and event sponsors, go to leadershiploudoun.org/homeless-resource-fair