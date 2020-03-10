Motorcyclist Struck, Killed near Lowes Island

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday night on Algonkian Parkway.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the Lowes Island Boulevard intersection.

The preliminary investigation determined the driver of a 2011 Prius was westbound on Algonkian Parkway and attempting to turn into a shopping center when he pulled in front of an eastbound motorcyclist. The driver of the Prius then sideswiped a second vehicle that was sitting at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, Stephen C. Dallaria, 40, of Great Falls, was transported to Reston Hospital, where he died. The driver of the Prius also was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator D. Lake at 703-777-1021.