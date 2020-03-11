Amid Coronavirus Fears, School Board Accelerates Chromebook Purchases; Overnight Field Trips Canceled

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday night received a detailed briefing on the threats posed by COVID-19 and sought assurances from health leaders that all necessary steps were being taken to protect students.

With neighboring Fairfax County schools starting to restrict even domestic travel and overnight field trips; and planning to cancel classes Monday to develop an online learning program in the event of school closures, Loudoun’s School Board members asked whether they were doing enough.

County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said he was not aware of the medical community recommending those more drastic steps. He warned that closing schools could present additional problems, with many students likely to end up in the care of grandparents who are at greater risk for infection and others likely to miss out on important meals and support services the schools provide.

Goodfriend said public health officials are not yet recommending any additional changes to the school operations. Students and teachers who feel ill should stay home and should go to their doctor if they have flu symptoms.

Over the course of two hours, School Board members peppered Goodfriend, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Asia Jones and other top administrators with questions ranging from the procedures for cleaning buses to ensuring the quarantined students who miss weeks of school wouldn’t be expelled.

The School Board will meet in a special meeting next Tuesday to review plans to roll out a distance learning program that could be used to keep students engaged in the event of a long-term school closure.

There are many questions yet to be answered, as administrators pointed out the Virginia Board of Education doesn’t yet have policies to govern such a program.

But the issue prompted the School Board to use $5 million in surplus funding from its health care account to fund the final phase of the effort to give each student a Chromebook to be used for online learning activities. Superintendent Eric Williams said he confirmed that the vendor can supply the 15,000 devices needed, although it was unclear how soon they would be delivered and how quickly the staff and students could be trained to use them. If they’re not deployed in the short term, some members worried the equipment would not be readily available later if there is a sharp increase in demand for the devices.

On Wednesday, Williams issued an alert to all parents and students announcing schools will be closed Friday, March 20 for a distance learning training day for teachers. He also announced the cancellation of all overnight fieldtrips through April 20. Day trips to New York state also are canceled.

The health briefing and other information about the issue can be viewed on the school division’s COVID-19 Preparedness webpage.

The Board of Supervisors was scheduled for a detailed briefing Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Loudoun County will host a live question-and-answer session about coronavirus disease with Dr. Goodfriend on the Loudoun County Government’s page on Facebook from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Questions may be submitted now through the scheduled event on Facebook.