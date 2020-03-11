Community Foundation Establishes Emergency Fund to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has established a Community Emergency Relief Fund to accept and strategically disburse funding to address COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts in Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Members of the community who wish to support aid to those affected by COVID-19 may donate to the Community Emergency Relief Fund at CommunityFoundationLF.org/EmergencyRelief.

The Community Foundation will work closely with area nonprofit organizations to provide grants to agencies to meet both immediate and long-term needs related to the impact of COVID-19 in Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The Community Foundation will form a Community Emergency Relief Fund Advisory Committee to guide the distribution of any funds raised. The panel will include local experts on emergency response and local services, and will include diverse representation to ensure equitable distribution of the funds to those in need.

In the event that funds raised through the Community Emergency Relief Fund are no longer needed for COVID-19 relief, remaining funds will be reserved for future local disaster relief efforts.

For more information, contact Amy Owen, President, at 703-779-3505, x1 or amy@communityfoundationlf.org.