Fatal Ashburn Crash Case Set for October Trial

A Circuit Court grand jury on Monday indicted Brian Foley on charges of involuntary manslaughter and DUI, stemming from an early-morning crash in November that killed 31-year-old Heather Wren.

On Tuesday, a three-day jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 27-29.

According to investigators, just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, Foley lost control of his car on Ashburn Farm Parkway and the vehicle went airborne and landed down an embankment along the road in a residential backyard. Foley and Wren, who had both been drinking that night, were thrown from the car. Wren was pronounced dead on the scene.

During a Feb. 14 preliminary hearing, Foley’s attorney, Peter Greenspun, argued there was not enough evidence to determine who was driving the car when it crashed.

Foley, 31, faces a prison term of up to a decade if convicted of the Class 5 felony.

