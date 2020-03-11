Purcellville Town Manager to Present FY21 Budget without Direction on Rate Structure

Purcellville residents next week will know how much more they might be paying on their utility bills—but those numbers could be far from what they’ll actually end up paying.

Town Manager David Mekarski will present his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget Wednesday, March 18 and will advertise utility rates on March 20. He’ll do so without formal Town Council direction on a utility rate structure. Although the council previously directed the staff to put together the budget with a four-tier structure in mind, it has not voted to adopt that methodology.

“It was very difficult to put together a budget not having the definitive direction from the council on the rates,” Mekarski said during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. He noted the town staff had recommended the council vote to adopt a four-tier structure to make the budget process easier.

The council has discussed options for new utility rates since October. Compared with the last fiscal year, the water fund has shrunk by 39 percent and the sewer fund has gone down by 16 percent. Because of that, along with the need to pay millions of dollars on water projects and even more to cover sewer debt, the town is looking to switch from a 17-tier water rate structure and raise its utility rates—either by a fixed amount each year for the next decade, by a moderate amount in the next two years or by a large amount in the next fiscal year.

The council has leaned toward the fixed-rate increases, but has given the town staff no formal direction to proceed with one or the other.

The council held its last in-depth discussion on the utility funds and water rate structure rework on Dec. 10. The topic has not appeared on a Town Council agenda since then.

When Mayor Kwasi Fraser asked who should be blamed for the Town Council’s failure to agree on a rate structure, Councilman Joel Grewe said he didn’t feel the blame should be placed on individual council members, but that “it’s a recurrent fault this council has.”

“I think we try to go faster than we are capable of running, regularly,” Grewe said, noting that the council has been consumed with discussions on matters such as the Comprehensive Plan update and the Police Department headquarters relocation.

Grewe assured Mekarski that the Town Council would adopt a rate structure soon and said no fault rests on Mekarski’s or the town staff’s shoulders.

“We need to do it. We will do it,” Grewe said.

According to the FY21 budget calendar, the Town Council is scheduled to adopt the new budget and utility rates on May 26.

