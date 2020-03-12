Barbara B. Hernley, 1937-2020

Barbara B. Hernley of Leesburg, VA, passed away on March 8, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Pippa Passes, KY, November 7, 1937, but spent her childhood growing up in Kent, OH.

She leaves behind her husband, Jack, to whom she married in November 1955. Also leaving a son David (Sally) of Aldie, son Donny (Carly) of Manteo, NC and son Danny of Leesburg. Preceding her in death was daughter Dianne Munn (Scott). Also left to cherish her memory are her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren along with cooking and reading.

In celebration of a life well lived, a Memorial Visitation will be held at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, in Leesburg, VA. This will take place Saturday, March 14 between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association or Loudoun Breast Health.