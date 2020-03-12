Doretha Cleckley 1944-2020

Doretha Cleckley, 75, of Round Hill, died March 5 at the Adler Center for Caring, in Aldie.

Doretha was born in Quitman, GA, on July 6, 1944. She attended Washington High School and continued on to receive a diploma.

Doretha worked as a supervisor for the Federal Government, USPS for 31 years until retirement. She enjoyed collecting dolls, art, and stemware as well as interior decorating. She was known for coordinating not only furniture pieces but outfits as well. The hat, shoes and handbag diva was a force to be reckoned with when she stepped out of the house. She was also actively involved in churches as long as her health allowed and could be found reading the Word every night.

Doretha is survived by Willard, one son (Eugene), two daughters (Therese and ShaRhonda) and one honorary daughter (Hannah), grandchildren (Chad, Meletta, Kayla, Malik, Jarred, NeShanti, Justin, Iesha, Tarniesha, Rashiem) great-grandchildren (Malik Jr., Brian Jr., Chad Jr., Ashanti, Jordyn, Lola, Naveen), beloved nieces and nephews, and host of other family and friends.

Doretha is preceded in death by her siblings Earnest E. Little, Jr., and Julia May Raysor, George (Pearl) Marble, Alphanette (DeLois) Bozeman, and Maple Hollis.

The Cleckley and Moore family wishes to thank Lyles Funeral Services and the members of Cedar Lane Bible Way Church.

Visitation and viewing will be held Saturday March. 14, from noon until time of service 1 p.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 S. 20th St. in Purcellville.

Interment will be a Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle on Monday, March 16.

[Lyles Funeral Service]