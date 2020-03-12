Frederick Felix Flemming, 1925-2020

Frederick Felix Flemming, Lt. Col. USA Ret. December 20, 1925-February 28, 2020, died at 94 years of age having lived a full life of service, first to his country, then to education and always to his family.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Niels Mogens (Jack) Flemming and Margaret Torry Flemming, the family moved to Staten Island, NY and then to Ridgewood, NJ where he grew up. His sense of duty and service was developed in the Boy Scouts where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Flemming enlisted in the US Army as soon as he turned 18 in 1943 and served as an enlisted man in WWII and the Korean War. Having been awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for heroic service in Korea, Flemming was nominated for Officer Candidate School and spent the remaining 20 years of his army service as an officer. During those years he completed a Bachelor’s degree from The University of Maryland in Military Science, a Masters from Babson College in Business Administration; he later earned a Masters in Taxation from the University of the District of Columbia. One of Flemming’s last assignments in the Army, prior to his last exposure to combat during a year in Viet Nam, was as an instructor in the Army Management School at Ft. Belvoir, Va. where he discovered his passion for teaching.

A few years after retirement from the Army, Flemming and his family found the ideal home in Loudoun County, Virginia. During his 38 years in Leesburg he was a Professor of Accounting at Northern Virginia Community College and became active in sponsoring academic and vocational opportunities for Loudoun citizens. During his 18 years at NVCC, he initiated the Extended Learning Institute and Small Business Partnership programs. Flemming was a founder of the Loudoun County School-Business Partnership and Loudoun Education Foundation, and proved himself a formidable fund-raiser for enhancing the educational experience of the students in the Loudoun County Public Schools. He served two terms on the Loudoun County School Board and was treasured as a fierce and independent supporter of the public schools. Flemming also served on the board of the Loudoun Museum.

In 1952 Flemming married Betty Whiting, a widow, building an immediate family with her two daughters, and subsequently having a daughter and son of their own. Flemming was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Betty Whiting Flemming (1926-2009), his oldest daughter, Helen Hudson Whiting (1946-1999), and his son, Frederick Christian Flemming (1957-2015). He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Dulany Whiting (Edward Finnegan, d.); daughter Margaret Torry Flemming (Lindsey Gail Lewis); grandsons James (Alicia) and Thomas Finnegan; granddaughters Hillary and Audrey Flemming (Greeny); and five great grandchildren. He loved, and was loved by, nieces Jan, Sue, Cindy, and Amy; nephews Jack, Bob, Jim, Richard and Joe Bill, and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Fred Flemming’s life is planned for Saturday April 18 at 2pm in the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center in Leesburg. His ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and “the cove” in Spruce Head, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Loudoun Education Foundation or Loudoun Symphony are encouraged.