Loudoun COVID-19 Cancelations and Announcements

The rapidly changing response to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus includes a long list of program cancelations and access restrictions, including:

Effective March 12, Inova Loudoun Hospital has restricted visiting hours to two times per day: 10 a.m. to noon, and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation is limited to two visitors per patient at any given time. Visitors under the age of 18 are strongly discouraged from entering our facilities.

Visitors entering an Inova facility will undergo a verbal screening. Visitation will not be allowed for suspected or confirmed patients with COVID-19 or those with active respiratory illness.

The hospital also has canceled events upcoming surrounding the opening of the new patient tower, including the March 19 Loudoun Rising Foundation Event, the March 26 North Tower Ribbon Cutting and Blessing of the House and the March 28 North Tower Open House.

For Inova’s latest statement around COVID-19, please see inova.org/covid19

Loudoun United Season Suspended for 30 Days: The United Soccer League has suspended its 2020 season for 30 days, effective immediately. Loudoun United FC has played one match so far. The 30-day suspension period covers away games in Atlanta and Miami. Loudoun United FC’s first home match at Segra Field is scheduled for May 6 and the club will continue to monitor the situation and take advice from local health authorities.

The Loudoun County Regional Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for March 19 at Rock Ridge High School will be held virtually, instead.

The Department of Instruction is contacting science fair participants, judges, donors and sponsors with details.

This is known so far:

• Students will be asked to submit their work electronically by 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

• Virtual judging for the 18 category awards and special awards will take place between 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

• First-place category winners will be named on Tuesday, March 24.

• Judging for International Science and Engineering Fair finalists will take place on Friday, March 27.

Science Fair Goes Virtual

Among the events impacted by the closure will be the Loudoun County Regional Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for March 19 at Rock Ridge High School. That event will be held virtually, instead.

The Department of Instruction is contacting science fair participants, judges, donors and sponsors with details.

This is known so far:

• Students will be asked to submit their work electronically by 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

• Virtual judging for the 18 category awards and special awards will take place between 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

• First-place category winners will be named on Tuesday, March 24.

• Judging for International Science and Engineering Fair finalists will take place on Friday, March 27.