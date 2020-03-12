Loudoun Shutters Schools in Fight Against COVID-19

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed through Friday, March 20 in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement comes after two public health briefings, Tuesday and Wednesday, during which the prospect of school closures was discussed repeatedly. As late at 6 p.m. last night, following a briefing before the Board of Supervisors, administrators were planning to keep classes going.

In making the announcement, Superintendent Eric Williams apologized for lack of advanced notice, but said the situation with the coronavirus strain was rapidly changing.

While canceling classes is aimed at promoting social separation to slow the virus’ spread, having students stay home could increase other threats.

Loudoun Director of Public Heath Dr. David Goodfriend during the briefings had expressed concerns that if children stayed home, many would be in the care of grandparents who are far more vulnerable to the virus. Also, many students depend on schools for their meals. He also noted that canceling classes won’t prevent kids from gathering at coffee shops, malls and movie theaters.

As of this morning, other Northern Virginia school divisions are keeping classes going.

Virtual Science Fair

Among the events impacted by the closure will be the Loudoun County Regional Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for March 19 at Rock Ridge High School. That event will be held virtually, instead.

The Department of Instruction is contacting science fair participants, judges, donors and sponsors with details.

This is known so far:

• Students will be asked to submit their work electronically by 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

• Virtual judging for the 18 category awards and special awards will take place between 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

• First-place category winners will be named on Tuesday, March 24.

• Judging for International Science and Engineering Fair finalists will take place on Friday, March 27.

Loudoun Health Director Answers COVID-19 Questions on Facebook Forum

Loudoun County will host a live question-and-answer session about (COVID-19) with Goodfriend on the Loudoun County Government’s page on Facebook Thursday, March 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. Questions may be submitted through the scheduled event on Facebook.