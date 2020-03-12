Lovettsville Residents Ready to Tackle Transportation Plan

A handful of Lovettsville residents this week began work to make the town a safer and more enjoyable place for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists for years to come.

Six residents signed up Wednesday night to participate in an ad hoc stakeholder working group that will help the EPR traffic engineering firm develop a Transportation Master Plan for the town, which should be completed by the end of 2020. By studying the town’s transportation network and the 34 policies featured in the Transportation chapter of the town’s Comprehensive Plan, EPR will work under a $65,000 contract to recommend vehicular-, pedestrian- and bicycle-related improvements to the Planning Commission. Residents in the working group will provide the commission with input, like ideas to build sidewalks and trails, improve drainage and modify streets and intersections.

Those residents started their work Wednesday night by providing EPR Senior Planner Will Cockrell and Planner Phil White with input on the places in town they felt were most in need of improvements, mainly for safety reasons.

Chief among their concerns was the safety of the West Broad Way/Berlin Turnpike intersection—where southbound Berlin Turnpike traffic rounds a late right-hand curve before proceeding into the Town Square with no stop sign. That intersection, many residents agreed, is dangerous for traffic turning north onto Berlin from Broad Way, since it’s difficult for drivers to clearly see southbound Berlin Turnpike traffic rounding the bend.

Mayor Nate Fontaine, one of the working group members, said he’s seen many close calls at that intersection.

Residents cited the Berlin Turnpike/South Loudoun Street intersection as another area of concern. Town Planner Josh Bateman said he thought a roundabout might work well there to slow traffic as it enters town and to give Heritage Highlands residents a safe way to cross the highway.

Planning Commissioner Kris Consaul said she felt the Milltown Road/Lovettsville Road/East Broad Way intersection requires the most attention, even after VDOT realigned the intersection in 2017. Bateman said a flashing crosswalk sign at the Lovettsville Community Center, which VDOT proposed to install, would help to slow traffic as it enters town from the southeast. Consaul and another resident also agreed that a raised crosswalk would help there.

On that topic of driver and pedestrian safety, Fontaine said the town could request VDOT to implement a town-wide 25 mph speed limit. Meanwhile, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Greg Ratner suggested the town look into making streets in the older section of town one-way routes.

The working group also discussed parking in town, which, Commissioner Stacey Evans said, the town lacks.

Some residents suggested the town explore more timed parking, while others proposed it look into constructing parking lots where people already park without permission, like the grass between Berlin Turnpike, South Church Street and Oktoberfest Way next to Andy’s Pizza. Bateman clarified that portion of land is in the VDOT right of way and is not in the town’s control.

But a parking lot like that, or a larger one, could serve the riders of a shuttle connecting the town with the MARC station in Brunswick, MD, which Commissioner Bob Custard proposed when the topic of regional transportation came up.

Bateman said a shuttle parking lot could be located at the Lovettsville Game Club or the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue station, which will be decommissioned once the county builds a new, $14.5 million fire station next door by summer 2021.

“They have more than enough parking,” Bateman said.

Moving forward, the working group is set to meet again next month. At some point between now and the end of April, the town will also send out a survey to residents soliciting additional input on transportation matters.

Cockrell told the working group members that their input would be invaluable because there’s only so much he and his team can accomplish by reviewing maps, spreadsheets and data points.

“Some of it we can’t quite capture in that,” he said.

pszabo@loudounnow.com